Anand Service Society is a voluntary organization working for Deaf children mainly in the field of Education, Employment and Rehabilitation of deaf tribal and rural population. in the present it is running Madhya Pradesh Mook Badhir(deaf) police sahayata(Assistance) kendra (center) in police station tukoganj and four residential set up for deaf under integrated education. Out of these four centers two are located at trible districts Dhar, and Alirajpur of MP and other two in Indore.

ASS is an institution working for the welfare and upliftment of deaf, Children with special needs, and weaker section of society. It was started in the year 2000 which is situated in India's central region that is in Indore MP, India





ASS is a voluntary organization working for deaf and CWSN mainly in the field of Education, Employment and Rehabilitation of deaf tribal and rural population. In the present it is running Madhya Pradesh Mook Badhir(deaf) Police sahayata(Assistance) kendra (centre) in police station tukoganj and a residential set up for deaf under integrated education. This center is located at trible Indore Division of MP.