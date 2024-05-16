Anand Service Society is a voluntary organization working for Deaf children mainly in the field of Education, Employment and Rehabilitation of deaf tribal and rural population. in the present it is running Madhya Pradesh Mook Badhir(deaf) police sahayata(Assistance) kendra (center) in police station tukoganj and four residential set up for deaf under integrated education. Out of these four centers two are located at trible districts Dhar, and Alirajpur of MP and other two in Indore.
Anand Service Society (ASS) based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is striving to mainstream deaf and speech impaired children into society by providing education, training and employment assistance to them.
The society was founded in the year 2000 by Gyanendra Purohit and his wife, Monica as a devotion to Gyanendra’s brother, a deaf and speech-impaired person who sadly lost his life in a train accident. The organization is a tribute to him and others like him who spend their whole lives without hearing and speaking, according to a press release from the organization.
The Society runs its residential centers in Indore and in tribal and rural areas like Dhar and Alirajpur. It also runs a helpline for the deaf and speech impaired with support from Tukoganj police station in Indore.
Activities
1 Integrated education; this institute provide integrated education to Deaf and Speech Impaired children in different government and private schools up to class 12th regular as well as through coaching classes as private candidate. so far 25000 differently abled children are been benefited.
2. College education; it also provide college education through distance mode in all the streams.
3. Employment Assistance; the institute organizes employment oriented training to deaf and other special needs people at regular interval of time. it also strives to obtain employment to the deaf in govt. and private concern. More than 10000 persons benefited directly and Indirectly.
4 CWSN Hostel (Residential set up) Facility; We provide hostel facility to almost 400 special children every year at three different locations. the institute also provide interpreting facility to deaf in court, in interviews, in board exams, in cultural and social programs.
5 Matrimonial services; the institute provides matrimonial assistance to deaf in order to get spouse of their choice, activities like matrimonial conference and marriages in sign language are also conducted by this institution.
6. Counseling services; the institute provides counseling services for deaf and families of deaf people. for example broken deaf families and couples in trouble.
7. Legal assistance; the institute provides legal assistance to deaf community of all over India and also creating awareness among hearing population about deaf and deafness.
8. Working on social issues; society is also creating awareness on social issues like drug abuse, save energy, voter awareness etc in collaboration with esteemed organization like MP police, PCRA, Rotary India and Association of Inner Wheel India
9. Working in tribal areas; society is mainly focusing on education and total development of tribal deaf and CWSN children of MP, imparting integrated education, vocational development, personality development etc
Donation within India
Anand Service Society
Bank of India
Vijay Nagar Branch
Indore
●Account no. - 881010100000534
●IFSC - BKID0008810
Donation from outside India
Anand Service Society
State Bank of India
New Delhi Main Branch
●Account No. - 40097579552 (FCRA SAVINGS ACCOUNT)
●Branch Code - 00691
●IFSC Code - SBIN0000691
●SWIFT Code - SBININBB104
Running India's Deaf friendly Police Helpline
Promoting education of underpreviledged Deaf Girl child.
Advocacy of deaf persons.
Promoting Inclusive Education for Deaf
Counseling Support to Deaf.
Legal Assistance
Placement support
Check out this great video Learn Sign Alphabets
